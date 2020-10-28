Altium Wealth Management LLC Buys 132 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,302 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $2,326,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $2,524,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.5% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 55,650 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total transaction of $2,681,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,628,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,720 shares of company stock valued at $5,348,451. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $125.91 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $132.42. The firm has a market cap of $142.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.13, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.63 and a 200 day moving average of $98.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.12.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

