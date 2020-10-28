Altium Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,903 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.4% of Altium Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV opened at $104.78 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $121.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.74.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

