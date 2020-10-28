Altium Wealth Management LLC Buys 287 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 63.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 344,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,880,000 after acquiring an additional 134,178 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $2,130,000. Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.4% during the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 6,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 254.8% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 7.7% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.41.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $120.29 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $127.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.24 and a 200-day moving average of $115.26. The firm has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.28.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total transaction of $3,166,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,951.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $1,245,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,503.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,068 shares of company stock valued at $10,302,579. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

