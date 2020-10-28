Altium Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth $219,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1,758.0% during the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 41,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $110.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.29 and its 200-day moving average is $110.62. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $104.79 and a twelve month high of $111.31.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

