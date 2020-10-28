Altium Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Altium Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amgen by 7.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,598,000 after purchasing an additional 501,592 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in Amgen by 26.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 591,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,837,000 after buying an additional 122,130 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Amgen by 67.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 732,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $148,460,000 after buying an additional 295,600 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% in the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group purchased a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $223.46 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $264.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.18. The firm has a market cap of $130.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. Amgen’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.65.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

