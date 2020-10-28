Altium Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Altium Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Biogen during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Biogen by 60.7% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 1,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Biogen by 68.4% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Optas LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 9.9% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 34.4% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Sunday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.54.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $255.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.93 and a 12-month high of $374.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.67.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

