Altium Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. AXA increased its stake in Accenture by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 563,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $91,985,000 after buying an additional 19,020 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $477,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 66,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,989,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,406,390,000 after acquiring an additional 235,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in Accenture by 473.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 72,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,527,000 after acquiring an additional 59,703 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.58.

Accenture stock opened at $220.66 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $247.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total value of $1,138,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,106.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,283 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.01, for a total transaction of $286,121.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,358 shares in the company, valued at $748,867.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,762 shares of company stock worth $8,427,740 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

