Altium Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lowe's Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe's Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lowe's Companies by 272.1% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe's Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies during the third quarter worth $33,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $165.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $180.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Lowe's Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. Lowe's Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $193.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.16.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

