Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,050,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,277,000 after acquiring an additional 176,639 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 146.1% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 6,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,252.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $476,318.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,957.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $331,926.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,942.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $110.41 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.33 and a 52-week high of $120.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMC. Bank of America downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.21.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

