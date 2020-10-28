Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 18.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 15.4% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 430,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,775,000 after purchasing an additional 57,498 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 542,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $86,891,000 after purchasing an additional 24,299 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,002,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $136,891,000 after purchasing an additional 65,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 12,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M stock opened at $161.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $182.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Barclays boosted their price target on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Gordon Haskett upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 3M from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.08.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

