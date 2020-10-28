Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $175,000 Stake in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Altium Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLBK. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Financial in the second quarter worth $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 35.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Financial in the first quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 9.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Columbia Financial news, CFO Dennis E. Gibney purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.54 per share, for a total transaction of $46,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CLBK stock opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.77. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.19. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $62.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Columbia Financial from $15.50 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Columbia Financial Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

