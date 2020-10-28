Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $273,000 Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,626 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 763,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,416,000 after acquiring an additional 102,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 246.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 38,489 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 27,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In related news, Director Perry M. Waughtal sold 59,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $832,514.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 299,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,123.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 373,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $5,258,852.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 245,212,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,455,042,053.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average is $14.35. The firm has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.88, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

KMI has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.53.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.