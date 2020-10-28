Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $3.42 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 342.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 191.0% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP stock opened at $139.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Truist increased their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

