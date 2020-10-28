Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $325,000 Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price target on Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America downgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC downgraded Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.87.

NYSE:WM opened at $110.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

