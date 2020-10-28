Altium Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,316 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,804,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,290,108,000 after buying an additional 341,664 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,491,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $757,672,000 after buying an additional 32,737 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,458,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $665,491,000 after buying an additional 64,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,274,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $470,686,000 after buying an additional 178,172 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Truist Securiti decreased their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Scotia Howard Weill cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.48.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $69.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $129.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.26. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $122.94.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

