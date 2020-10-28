Altium Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Altium Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,823 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 89.2% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 9,790 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 8.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 13.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 309,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 36,121 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 3.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 895,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,333,000 after acquiring an additional 26,640 shares during the period. 17.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GRFS opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.60. GRIFOLS S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.65.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). GRIFOLS S A/S had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.1445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. GRIFOLS S A/S’s payout ratio is 14.53%.

GRFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

GRIFOLS S A/S Company Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

