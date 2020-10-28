Altium Wealth Management LLC Makes New $355,000 Investment in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of UN opened at $60.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.49. Unilever NV has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $62.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4845 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investec lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Unilever Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.