Altium Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 11,158 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 374,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,313,000 after acquiring an additional 109,753 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 37,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 1,799.8% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,523 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $3,164,606.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298,688 shares in the company, valued at $12,174,522.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $92,275.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,016 shares in the company, valued at $271,449.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,364 shares of company stock worth $8,035,885. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSX opened at $36.05 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $46.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.72.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.18% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BSX. Wolfe Research began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.42.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

