Altium Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,250 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. AXA grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 218.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 527,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,130,000 after buying an additional 361,516 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,493,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,354,000 after buying an additional 150,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 191.0% in the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 49,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 32,529 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WFC opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $21.82 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.00 and its 200-day moving average is $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $89.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.97, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Wells Fargo & Company to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.98.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

