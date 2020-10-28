Altium Wealth Management LLC Purchases 710 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 70.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 150.0% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 493.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of EMR opened at $66.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.50. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Stephens began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.81.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.