Altium Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Tenaris by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Tenaris by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Shares of TS stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.30. Tenaris S.A. has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $23.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.46.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TS shares. Barclays cut shares of Tenaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Tenaris from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Tenaris from $16.20 to $14.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.96.

Tenaris Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.