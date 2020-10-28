Altium Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Altium Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 494,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,343 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.2% of Altium Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $21,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954,127 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 153.5% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 771,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989 shares during the period. Finally, Chandler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 415,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $44.93 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.03.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.