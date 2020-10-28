Altium Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,150 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Altium Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 31,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $26.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average is $24.04.

