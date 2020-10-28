Altium Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,191 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Altium Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, 140166 increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.35.

NYSE:RTX opened at $56.53 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.