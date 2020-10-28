Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) PT Raised to $50.00

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.57% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AIMC. ValuEngine upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altra Industrial Motion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC opened at $43.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.46, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $45.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.30.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $437.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.86 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,238. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd Patriacca sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,287 shares of company stock worth $1,803,900 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.4% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 12,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 377,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,038,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

