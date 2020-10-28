American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Trading Down 6.3%

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)’s share price fell 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.67 and last traded at $11.80. 85,067,430 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 65,107,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.60.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAL. 140166 lowered American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average of $12.49.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($5.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.62) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 25.56%. American Airlines Group’s revenue was down 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc will post -19.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 238.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 689.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 476.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 430.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

