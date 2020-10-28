American Equity Investment Life (AEL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $543.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.97 million. On average, analysts expect American Equity Investment Life to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director David S. Mulcahy purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.57 per share, for a total transaction of $195,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,851.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.