American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,186 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $94.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.89. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Express from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.04.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

