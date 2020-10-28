American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) Short Interest Update

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 802,500 shares, an increase of 909.4% from the September 30th total of 79,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group downgraded shares of American Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of American Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of American Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd.

Get American Resources alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Resources stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 105,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of American Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AREC opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of -1.25. American Resources has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $4.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27.

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for global infrastructure marketplace. The company focuses on the extraction, processing, and distribution of metallurgical carbon to the steel and specialty metals industries. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where metallurgical carbon deposits are concentrated.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.