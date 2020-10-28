American Tower (AMT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect American Tower to post earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect American Tower to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMT opened at $236.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.41. American Tower has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $104.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 58.99%.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total transaction of $345,506.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,224 shares in the company, valued at $5,756,016. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.44, for a total value of $372,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,893,990.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,447 shares of company stock worth $5,790,042 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. KeyCorp lowered American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on American Tower from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.08.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

