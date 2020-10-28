Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) PT Raised to $33.00 at Raymond James

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $27.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ABCB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $28.07 on Monday. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.53.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.80. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.44 per share, for a total transaction of $35,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,160.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 258.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 480,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after purchasing an additional 346,468 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 19,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,550,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,983,000 after purchasing an additional 99,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.