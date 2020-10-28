Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.72 and last traded at $4.84. 1,859,844 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 1,576,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.30.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $464.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.26 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 30.64% and a negative net margin of 11.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,113,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 177,500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 19,724 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 589.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 88,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 75,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

