Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Trading Down 6.2%

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) shares traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.86. 1,200,949 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 2,397,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMRS. BidaskClub raised shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amyris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Amyris in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.46. The stock has a market cap of $577.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.53.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $30.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 93.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,558 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 161.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 11,488 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 52.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 291,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 100,454 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 633.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 136,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 117,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 746,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 64,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

