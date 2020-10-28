Analysts Anticipate CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD) to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CorMedix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.22). CorMedix reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that CorMedix will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.86). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.87). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CorMedix.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million.

Shares of CRMD stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.00. CorMedix has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $7.97.

About CorMedix

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

