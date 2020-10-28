Analysts Expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will announce earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.97) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Valero Energy posted earnings per share of $2.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 149.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year earnings of ($3.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.04) to ($2.02). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to $3.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 77,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 171,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,799,000 after acquiring an additional 82,613 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 40,740.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 186,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,448,000 after acquiring an additional 185,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 995,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,172,000 after acquiring an additional 264,703 shares during the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VLO opened at $38.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.75. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.89.

Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

