Analysts Issue Forecasts for Corus Entertainment’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CJR)

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Corus Entertainment in a research note issued on Thursday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.81.

Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of C$6.93 and a 12 month high of C$14.10.

In related news, Director Mark Gehr Hollinger acquired 10,000 shares of Corus Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.40 per share, with a total value of C$34,023.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$147,132.46.

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

