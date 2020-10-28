Analysts Issue Forecasts for Turning Point Therapeutics’ FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 25th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.20. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TPTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $88.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.86.

NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $100.08 on Wednesday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $122.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.18 and its 200-day moving average is $69.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 417.1% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

