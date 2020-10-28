Analysts Issue Forecasts for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) – Indl Alliance S issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Indl Alliance S analyst G. Topping expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter. Indl Alliance S also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$343.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$282.94 million.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WPM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th.

WPM opened at C$62.99 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$26.99 and a 12-month high of C$76.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion and a PE ratio of 80.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$66.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$62.01.

In other news, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 22,150 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.17, for a total transaction of C$1,598,565.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,182,853.82. Also, Director George Leslie Brack sold 2,500 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.41, for a total transaction of C$163,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$787,970.18. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,302,313.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

