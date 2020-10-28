Analysts Offer Predictions for Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO)’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) (TSE:AR) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) in a report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Sclodnick forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AR. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) upped their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Laurentian upped their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of TSE:AR opened at C$2.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93. Argonaut Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.76 and a 1-year high of C$3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.28.

Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) (TSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$80.36 million for the quarter.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities in North America. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds interests in the producing El Castillo and San Agustin mines located in Durango, Mexico; and the producing La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico.

