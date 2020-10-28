Analysts Offer Predictions for NuCana plc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NCNA)

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for NuCana in a research report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas expects that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for NuCana’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.25) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Get NuCana alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NCNA. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NuCana from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of NuCana in a research note on Monday, September 21st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on NuCana from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Truist initiated coverage on NuCana in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNA opened at $5.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.99, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. NuCana has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $10.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $173.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.04.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03).

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in NuCana by 24.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NuCana during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NuCana by 2,256.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 74,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.