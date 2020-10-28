Analysts Offer Predictions for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO)’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) (TSE:SSL) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SSL. CIBC upped their target price on Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities raised Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.88.

TSE:SSL opened at C$10.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 256.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a current ratio of 10.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.47. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$4.64 and a 52 week high of C$14.22.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) (TSE:SSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$25.97 million during the quarter.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.