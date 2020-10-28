Analysts Offer Predictions for Verizon Communications Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Verizon Communications in a research report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the cell phone carrier will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.14. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ FY2021 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

VZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Argus upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.23.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $57.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.45. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,576,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,292,133,000 after purchasing an additional 256,321 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,317,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,002,182,000 after purchasing an additional 391,277 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,816,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,368,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,393 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,863,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,135,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,157,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,759,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,034,209,000 after acquiring an additional 540,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

