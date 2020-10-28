Analysts Offer Predictions for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report issued on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.44.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS.

WLTW has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.64.

WLTW stock opened at $200.44 on Monday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $220.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,369,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,687,000 after purchasing an additional 21,012 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 328.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,395,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,122 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 794,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,470,000 after purchasing an additional 456,815 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 782,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,172,000 after purchasing an additional 35,880 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 706,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,111,000 after purchasing an additional 26,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.82%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

