Analysts Set CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Target Price at $17.75

Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRTS shares. ValuEngine raised CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on CarParts.com from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson started coverage on CarParts.com in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

In other CarParts.com news, Director Joshua L. Berman sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $901,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,056.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Houman Akhavan acquired 4,000 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.33 per share, for a total transaction of $41,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief marketing officer now owns 194,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,724.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 16,130 shares of company stock worth $202,027 and have sold 150,000 shares worth $1,931,200. Insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the second quarter worth about $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the second quarter worth about $100,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

PRTS opened at $14.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.83 million, a P/E ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 2.74. CarParts.com has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $16.44.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 123.97% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $118.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.92 million. Research analysts anticipate that CarParts.com will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

