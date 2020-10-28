Analysts Set Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) PT at $7.50

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ CERS opened at $5.96 on Friday. Cerus has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.38 million, a PE ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.27.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 83.78% and a negative return on equity of 76.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cerus will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Cerus news, insider Chrystal Menard sold 23,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $167,000.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,495.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $790,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,927.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 269,911 shares of company stock worth $1,994,909. 6.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cerus by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,359,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,973,000 after acquiring an additional 457,396 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,826,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,255,000 after purchasing an additional 401,577 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,196,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 304,058 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 232.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 425,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 297,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 782,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 264,101 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

