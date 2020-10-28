Analysts Set Expectations for Biogen Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Biogen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $4.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $7.24. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q1 2021 earnings at $7.71 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $7.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $6.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $29.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $28.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $27.69 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.17 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $316.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $396.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $255.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $276.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.67. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $254.93 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Biogen by 35.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Biogen by 113.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 169.4% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

