Analysts Set Expectations for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.49 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.09.

NYSE PXD opened at $83.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $159.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 26.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,191 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,718 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,284 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

