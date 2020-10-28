Analyzing Power Assets (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) & Pioneer Power Solutions (OTCMKTS:PPSI)

Power Assets (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) and Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Power Assets and Pioneer Power Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power Assets $172.05 million 64.38 $909.92 million N/A N/A Pioneer Power Solutions $20.58 million 1.12 -$1.44 million N/A N/A

Power Assets has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Power Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Power Assets and Pioneer Power Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Power Assets 0 0 0 0 N/A Pioneer Power Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Power Assets and Pioneer Power Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power Assets N/A N/A N/A Pioneer Power Solutions -29.80% -109.43% -55.56%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Power Assets shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Pioneer Power Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Power Assets shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 57.4% of Pioneer Power Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Power Assets has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Power Solutions has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Power Assets beats Pioneer Power Solutions on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Power Assets

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. The company generates energy from thermal, wind, and waste sources. It also distributes gas; transmits oil; holds property; and provides consulting, financing, trust administration, and management services. The company has a generation capacity of 1,731 MW renewable energy/energy from waste, 3,968 MW gas fired, and 4,607 MW coal/oil fired; and operates 112,300 km of gas/oil pipeline, as well as 399,100 km of power network serving 19,083,000 customers. Power Assets Holdings Limited was incorporated in 1976 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

About Pioneer Power Solutions

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions. The Transmission & Distribution Solutions segment designs, develops, and manufactures low voltage electric power distribution panel boards, low voltage switchgears, and switchboards. The Critical Power Solutions segment provides aftermarket field-services to ensure smooth and uninterrupted power to operations during times of emergency. It serves utility, industrial, commercial, and backup power markets. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey. Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. is a subsidiary of Provident Pioneer Partners, L.P.

