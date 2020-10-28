Anfield Capital Diversified Alternatives ETF (BATS:DALT) Shares Acquired by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Anfield Capital Diversified Alternatives ETF (BATS:DALT) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,251 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Anfield Capital Diversified Alternatives ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of BATS:DALT opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.19.

