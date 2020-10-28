Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.15. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. On average, analysts expect Anheuser Busch Inbev to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BUD opened at $55.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.02. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $83.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BUD shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Sunday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

